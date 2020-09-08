The number of absentee ballots cast across the region for today's primary has been much higher than usual, area town clerks say.
8:54 p.m., Another incumbent House member has lost a primary. In Winchester, Natalie Quevedo won the Democratic primary for Cheshire House District 13 over incumbent Henry A.L. Parkhurst, 257-188. Parkhurst had held the seat for 18 consecutive years.
Quevedo will face Ben Kilanski in the general election, who was unopposed in the Republican primary.
8:30 p.m., The Associated Press has called the races for incumbents Gov. Chris Sununu (R), Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, (D), and Rep. Annie Kuster, (D), who have all advanced in their primaries.
8:15 p.m. Unofficial results are in for the contested Cheshire District 16 House seat, which covers all five wards of the city of Keene.
Democrats: Incumbent Joe Schapiro was the top vote-getter, followed by Amanda Elizabeth Toll, a local business owner. Out of the running were incumbent William Pearson, and Ryan Meehan.
Republicans: Matt Roach was the top vote-getter, followed by Jerry Sickels, a retired financial adviser. Out of the running were Varrin Swearingen and Ian Freeman.
Schapiro and Toll will face Roach and Sickels in the general election Nov. 3 for the two seats.
Good evening. We'll be posting results as soon as we have them. Just a note: We're not sure whether a larger-than-normal number of absentee ballots for today's election will cause vote totals to be sent later than usual from the towns.