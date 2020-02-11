CONCORD — As Granite Staters head to the ballot box for the first-in-the-nation primary today, a hotline has been set up for any inquiries and complaints.
“Under our Constitution, the right to vote is fundamental,” Scott W. Murray, the U.S. attorney for New Hampshire, said in a news release. “... Information about discrimination, intimidation or election fraud should be reported immediately to my office, the FBI, or the DOJ Civil Rights Division.”
The hotline’s number is 603-230-2503 and will be monitored today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. People can also submit questions and complaints to the U.S. attorney’s office at www.usdoj.gov/usao/nh, through the “email us” link.
People can also register any complaints about ballot access issues or discrimination to the Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section in Washington at 800-253-3931.