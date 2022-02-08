Price Chopper/Market 32 will soon be offering free N95 masks, as part of the federal government’s distribution program, the grocery store chain announced Monday.
The program — part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 vaccination initiative — will offer the masks at manned tables either in the main store or at the pharmacy, according to a news release from Price Chopper/Market 32.
The masks are slated to be available starting today or Wednesday. Each customer can receive up to three masks, the release says.
The non-surgical N95 masks offer the highest level of protection against the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Price Chopper/Market 32 has sought to protect our customers, teammates, trade partners and communities, since the onset of the pandemic nearly two years ago ... ,” President Blaine Bringhurst said in the release. “We are here for our communities to do our part to keep everyone safe.”
Locally, Price Chopper/Market 32 has locations in Keene and Brattleboro.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
