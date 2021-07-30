A voluntary recall has been issued for one of Price Chopper’s brands of coleslaw and several prepared seafood items due to the potential presence of plastic and metal fragments in the products, the grocery store chain announced Thursday.
The PICS Grab and Go Coleslaw — which has the code 2 07177 00000 — is sold in the seafood section of Price Chopper stores, a news release from the company says, and may have small pieces of plastic in it.
This recall does not affect the coleslaw sold in other sections of the store, the release says.
There are also 14 stuffed-seafood products that may have metal fragments inside them, the release says.
The descriptions of the items are as follows:
Seafood stuffing (20956100000)
Stuffed cod fillets (20814200000, 20814300000)
Stuffed flounder (20822700000, 20822800000)
Stuffed skinless haddock (20830300000, 20830600000)
Stuffed tilapia with pecans (20902500000)
Stuffed whole and half lobsters (20923200000, 20923300000, 20930700000, 20933300000)
4-ounce pack of crab stuffed lobsters (20934200000)
13 to 15 count stuffed raw shrimp (20934600000)
Stuffed tilapia with pecans (20934700000)
2-ounce pack of 13 to 15 count stuffed raw shrimp (20947800000)
Seafood stuffed baby portabella mushroom (20955500000, 20955800000)
Stuffed salmon (20965800000, 20965900000)
Fried seafood puffs (28924600000)
Stuffed mushrooms (28960100000)
Many of the customers who purchased these items have already been contacted through Price Chopper’s recall notification program, which uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers for those who have loyalty cards, according to the release.
Customers who have purchased the affected products can return them for a full refund at a Price Chopper store. Locally, Price Chopper operates stores in Keene and Brattleboro.
For more information, contact Price Chopper at 800-666-7667 or email consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.