Price Chopper/Market 32 is issuing a voluntary recall on a brand of microwave popcorn because the manufacturer did not list milk, which can be an allergen, on its packaging, according to a news release from the company Wednesday.
The regional grocery store chain is pulling two products from its shelves — the 9.9-ounce Full Circle Microwave Butter Popcorn (with universal product code 36800 40609) and the 8.7-ounce Full Circle Microwave Salted Popcorn (with UPC 36800 40611). There is no health risk for anyone who does not have a milk allergy, the news release says.
Price Chopper/Market 32 has locations in Keene and Brattleboro, along with about 20 stores throughout New Hampshire and Vermont.
Customers who purchased the affected products can return them to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund, according to the release. For more information, contact the supermarket chain at 800-666-7667 or consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.