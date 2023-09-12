Over the past 40 years, the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies has grown from a collection of books to become a hub for research and learning within Keene State's Mason Library.
To celebrate this significant anniversary, Kate DeConinck, the center's director, will bring in speakers and hold events that she and Cohen Center staff believe will have high impact in the community.
For the 2023 Holocaust Memorial Lecture on Oct. 3, the center will host Dara Horn, for a lecture titled "In the Haunted Present: Jews in a Non-Jewish World.”
“Dara Horn is an incredibly wonderful and provocative writer who challenges all of us to think about the ways that we framed Judaism, the Holocaust, our world today and how that, in some ways, allows anti-Semitism,” DeConinck said.
Scheduled for Nov. 9 is the annual Kristallnacht Remembrance to mark the night on Nov. 9, 1938, when Nazi leadership committed violence against Jewish residents of Germany, Austria and the German-controlled part of Czechoslovakia. And on Nov. 14, the 2023 Kristallnacht Lecture at Keene State, called “Australia’s Response to the Holocaust,” will be given by public speaker and historian Suzanne Hampel.
After four decades, the Cohen Center, in addition to hosting programming for the public, is a resource and research center for Keene State academic studies, through its media and artifact collection.
Originally, it was named the Holocaust Resource Center, established in 1983 by Charles Hildebrandt, a Keene State sociology professor, as a small collection of information for students.
DeConinck has been with the center for more than a year and said she has a deep personal interest in how communities respond to atrocities. Her work with the center ties together that passion with theories presented in Holocaust and genocide studies.
“I’ve just been reflecting a lot on the evolution of the center over time,” DeConinck said.
The center was renamed in 2001 after a monetary donation from Jan and Rick Cohen. Rick is the executive chairman of C&S Wholesale Grocers, and the center was named in honor of his parents, Lester and Norma. In 2009, the Cohen Center expanded to include genocide studies.
“We have an incredible archive collection at Keene State of objects, artifacts and documents that can help us draw these lessons out from the past and use them to hopefully prevent future atrocities and genocides moving forward," DeConinck said.
And she said it’s important to include other genocides in the work she and others at Keene State are doing.
“We’re showcasing how all of these realities have an impact on our world," she said. "… We still have genocides that are playing out across the globe today."
In 2019, the center moved into a dedicated addition to the Mason Library that the Cohens funded. DeConinck called this a landmark moment, and a college spokeswoman at the time noted that this brought the center and the undergraduate Holocaust and Genocide Studies program within the same space.
DeConinck credited Jan Cohen with playing a "pivotal role" in developing the center and planning its 40th anniversary celebration. The two have worked together on planning committees to spearhead many of the upcoming events, she added.
“There’s just such a spirit of community, generosity and wanting to really bring meaningful programs to Keene,” DeConinck said. “… I have so much respect for her and her family for everything they’ve done in our community and continue to be very grateful for all of it.”
An existential interest
Jan Cohen said she and Rick have been residents of Keene for 42 years, and have given to Keene State out of their own personal passion for Jewish culture.
“I’m Jewish, and I first heard about the Holocaust when I was a kid in religious school, and I remember learning about Anne Frank and the fact that she was born in the same year as my mother,” Jan said. “It hit me that had my mother been born in another place in Europe, I might not exist.”
That realization stuck with her as a kid. When she took classes on European history while attending the University of Pennsylvania, she began to have a lot of questions about how the Holocaust could have happened.
After studying abroad in Austria to explore this history deeper, Jan said she came home and started her family. She and Rick moved to Keene, the Holocaust Resource Center opened, and her interest was “rekindled.”
The center, she explained, offered her a vibrant, lively campus community that encouraged her involvement, so she dedicated herself to being a volunteer whenever possible. She was part of the committee that put together the first Kristallnacht Remembrance, which she said was close to 20 years ago.
“My husband said, ‘If you’re spending so much time at the center, why don’t we do a little bit more to support it?’ So, we started writing slightly bigger checks, and it was able to really grow and expand,” she said.
Although the center has become a “powerhouse voice” in the field, she said she wishes it didn't need to exist.
“But because anti-Semitism seems to be growing, and political and social division ... we have a great need to educate, to spread the word that there are ways to intervene before genocide happens."
She said she hopes the work the Cohen Center does is preventative and helps, in some way, shape a better world.
“In addition to teaching about the history of genocides around the world, the center is also trying to prevent other genocides from happening, which is a heavy lift, a tall task, but you have to chip away at it … For a tiny little organization in a tiny state in northern New England, it’s pretty remarkable.”
The upcoming lectures hosted by the Cohen Center in October and November are free and open to the public, and Kate DeConinck requests that people reserve their spots online ahead of time. Ticketing is currently open for the Holocaust Memorial Lecture, and will stay open until Sept. 26 or when there are no more spots available, she said.
