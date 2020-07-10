President Donald Trump's campaign announced Friday that Saturday night's planned campaign rally at the Portsmouth International Airport has been postponed.
“The rally scheduled for Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been postponed for safety reasons because of Tropical Storm Fay. It will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced soon," Trump 2020 Communications Director Tim Murtaugh said in a news release. The outdoor rally was slated to begin at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 4 p.m.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Air Force One that the rally would be postponed a week or two.
Concerns had been raised about holding the rally during the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign said previously that people attending would have “ample access” to hand sanitizer and “will be provided a face mask that they are strongly encouraged to wear,” according to Bloomberg News.
Tropical Storm Fay is expected to track into western New England overnight tonight and bring "a decent soaking rain" overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine. The Keene area is expected to get 1.5 inches of rain through Sunday morning, the most predicted in the state, according to the weather service.