DUBLIN — Sporting a green bomber jacket, jeans and hiking boots, retired Navy admiral Joe Sestak stopped by the Dublin School Tuesday morning as part of his presidential campaign’s “Walking in Your Shoes” trek across New Hampshire.
Starting out at the Navy Seabees bridge between Brattleboro and Chesterfield Sunday morning, Sestak visited venues less frequented by presidential candidates, such as the Cheshire County jail in Keene, where he took questions from inmates and talked about the opioid crisis.
Sestak, 67, served two terms in Congress from 2007 to 2011 as a Democrat representing Pennsylvania’s 7th District, a heavily Republican enclave about an hour north of Philadelphia, and ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2010. Before that, he was a three-star vice admiral by the end of his 31 years in the Navy, served as director of defense policy for the National Security Council under President Bill Clinton and commanded the USS George Washington Carrier fleet during combat operations in the Persian Gulf in 2002.
One of the latest major candidates to formally announce a presidential bid, Sestak launched his 2020 campaign in June only days before the first televised debate, and did not meet the polling and individual donor thresholds for Tuesday night’s debate in Ohio.
“It doesn’t frustrate me, because when you land on the beach in the military, you can’t complain, alright,” Sestak told The Sentinel after speaking with students at the Dublin School before heading down the hill onto the next leg of his quest, which is set to end in Portsmouth later this week.
However, he said he has qualms with the threshold for individual donors, which he said is easier to game than polling.
In an effort to gradually winnow the field, the Democratic National Committee has imposed steadily increasing polling percentages and the number of individual donors for candidates to make it on stage. For the next one in November, Democratic presidential hopefuls will need to hit 3 percent in four separate national or early state polls and secure 165,000 individual donors, up from 2 percent and 130,000 for the September and October debates.
“It is a loophole,” he said. “A millionaire can come in and spend $10 million [in ads to solicit small donations], and that’s supposed to show support ... Polling is understandable, but there’s always a loophole whenever you involve money.”
Sestak also had a bone to pick with the role policy proposals have played in the race.
“Do I believe in progress, progressive [values]? Sure,” Sestak said. “But it’s got to be pragmatically done.”
Sestak said he’s a big believer in workforce retraining, countering other voices in the race Democratic primary, like that of tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who has made skepticism of retraining programs central to his pitch for a universal basic income of $1,000 per month to help Americans transition between jobs lost to automation.
“In the military, you learn piss-poor planning means piss-poor execution,” Sestak said of the rollout of failed programs.
A better way, Sestak said, would be to follow his “Training for a Lifetime” plan based on the way the military shifts around positions.
“When you lose your job because an F-15 goes away, the mechanic, we don’t kick him out. He’s sent to the largest community college in the nation [Community College of the Air Force], where he learns from four to six months [how to work on] the F-22, and comes in,” Sestak said. “It has to be a public-private venture.”
While Tuesday night’s debate featured two military veterans — U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind. — Sestak said his military résumé sets him apart.
“Nobody has a breadth of experience in national security strategy,” Sestak said of the rest of the field. “Whether it was serving on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, advising ... Colin Powell [former secretary of state and chairman of the joint chiefs] when he was there, or whether it was President Clinton in the White House as director of defense policy — or in command in a war — that breadth and depth is absent.
“You know, being in the military, you have to give a nod to that and say thank you, but my thing is, have you learned and had the understanding of the military?” Sestak continued. “Are you able to say, ‘Look, I understand how it’s gonna end before I decide to go in to begin with,’ which Democrats and Republicans didn’t before Iraq.”
Easily approachable in his walking clothes, Sestak said the best part of his west-to-east journey — which he also did over a month when running for Senate in the Keystone State, starting on the western border — is hearing from voters and discovering local gems, like the Caterpillar Lab in Marlborough or simply taking in the peak foliage.
Besides the shorter length of the Granite State trek, Sestak said he finds the experience just as valuable.
“Here’s the bottom line: I don’t know what’s different [on this walk compared to Pennsylvania], but it really is throwing it back,” Sestak said. “And what I mean by that is that you really do get to see people and what they’re doing. You learn stuff ... You walk in their shoes.”