U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet will be taking his presidential campaign to the Monadnock Region Friday.
The Colorado Democrat is scheduled to appear for a meet and greet at the Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 20 Plantation Drive, at 1 p.m., followed by a “Democracy Town Hall” hosted by Open Democracy Action and Equal Citizens at 2:30 p.m. The town hall will be held at the Hilltop Country Club, 49 High St., Peterborough.
Bennet will end his time in the Monadnock Region Friday with a meet and greet at The Toadstool Bookshop in Keene, 12 Emerald St.
The events are part of Bennet’s “50 town hall tour” of New Hampshire Friday and Saturday.
Bennet was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2009, elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2016. He was last in the region for the Hillsborough County Democrats’ Summer Picnic in Greenfield in August.