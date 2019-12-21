JAFFREY — Without the trappings of a glitzy stage, sound system or even an advance team, Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bennet jumped right into the issues with 14 residents at the Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Friday.
The senior U.S. senator from Colorado held three local events in quick succession Friday, part of what he describes as a bet on New Hampshire voters despite being left out of the most recent televised debates.
After hitting the Jaffrey center, Bennet went to a town hall hosted by Open Democracy and Equal Citizens at the Hilltop Country Club in Peterborough and held a meet-and-greet at The Toadstool Bookshop in Keene, inching closer to his goal of 50 town hall events before the primary on Feb. 11.
Bennet, 55, made the case for his candidacy clear.
In a race where Democratic voters predominately tell pollsters their number-one priority is a candidate's electability vs. President Donald Trump, Bennet pointed to his back-to-back statewide victories in Colorado — a bellwether state split three ways between Democrats, Republicans and independents — in addition to his 10 years in the U.S. Senate and in his previous job, superintendent of Denver schools.
The Coloradan was eager to get into the substance of issues with the residents, encouraging a pair of his staffers to take notes to follow up on things he wanted to research further, such as certain Social Security deductions and disability compensation.
He was asked about climate change, tariffs, long-term health care reimbursement, immigration and, of course, the Democratic National Committee's debate qualifications, which have kept him out since September, when the field was consolidated to one night instead of two.
"You were left off, you work your butt off, but you're not there — what can be done to fix that?" a resident asked.
"Yeah ... I wish that I could fix it, and I appreciate your observation about the effort that I'm trying to make," Bennet said, chuckling. "Because all I can do to try and make up for it is, you know, be in New Hampshire doing town hall after town hall after town hall.
"And maybe that will work."
Bennet went on to say he would prefer a "town hall format" event with just a few candidates and no moderators.
Another qualm Bennet said he has with the way the race has unfolded so far concerns the debate around college affordability.
Lost in the shuffle — not just this cycle, but since George W. Bush ran on education reform in 2000 — has been America's K-12 level of education lagging far behind other countries. A recent study from the U.S. Department of Education showed two-thirds of American children do not meet basic standards for literacy, and a global study showed only 9 percent of American 15-year-olds can distinguish between fact and opinion.
"We do not have a national education system," Bennet told The Sentinel in an interview between the Jaffrey and Peterborough stops.
" ... To me, if I went out there and took a poll of Americans and said, 'What does the Democratic Party stand for on education?' what you would get back is 'free college,'" Bennet said.
Bennet said the most pressing need, instead, is free preschool. He added that the party needs to speak to the roughly 70 percent of Americans without a college degree, focusing more on flexible community college programs and apprenticeship opportunities.
"There is absolutely no reason, if we cared to deal with it, that we couldn't equip kids to earn a living wage when they graduate from high school," he said.
The broader message Bennet imparted at the Jaffrey center was one of resilience.
No matter how sick of politics one may get, people turning out to vote and being engaged in the political process is the best chance the country has, Bennet said.
But Bennet also warned of voter fatigue and a complacency with democratic norms being broken as dangers to the republic.
"[Trump] is not in any way burdened by the facts or the truth, so at some point it will catch up to him," Bennet said.
"But I'm worried it's going to catch up to all of us before it catches up to Trump," he continued, "and that's another reason why we've got to beat him."