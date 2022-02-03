Monadnock Region residents should plan to take extra care during the Friday morning commute as a winter storm is expected to bring slick roads to the area, according to the National Weather Service.
Early this morning, the weather service issued a winter storm warning that will be in effect from this evening through Friday evening across New Hampshire and Maine.
This evening is expected to bring rain to the Keene area, which will slowly transition to freezing rain and sleet, according to Sarah Thunberg, a meteorologist with the weather service in Gray, Maine. There could be a little over a quarter of an inch of ice on the roads by Friday morning, she said.
Snow is expected to arrive late Friday morning, though the accumulation will vary across the area, according to Thunberg. Near the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border there could about 2 inches, while northern Cheshire County could see up to 8 inches. Keene could see 3 or 4 inches, she said.
Up to 10 inches of snow could fall in northern parts of the state, according to the winter storm warning.
In a news release Wednesday evening, the N.H. Department of Safety encouraged people to use caution during the storm.
“We ask that anyone who can defer travel until after the storm to please do so in order to allow our crews the time that they need to attend to snow removal operations,” said N.H. Department of Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan. “For those who must travel, please check travel conditions for your route and drive for conditions, allowing yourself plenty of time to reach your destination and ample space between your car and others.”