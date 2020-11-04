Update on Nov. 4 at 3:30 p.m.
Democrats have continued their dominance in N.H. Senate District 5, where Suzanne M. "Sue" Prentiss, of Lebanon, has won a two-year term, defeating Charlestown Republican Timothy O'Hearne.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, Prentiss won 20,393 votes to O'Hearne's 10,293, according to the Associated Press.
The district has elected the Democratic nominee in every general election since 1998, and covers Charlestown, Canaan, Claremont, Cornish, Enfield, Hanover, Lebanon, Lyme and Plainfield.
Prenitss, who has been a Lebanon city councilor since 2009 and served as mayor from 2017 to 2019, succeeds outgoing Sen. Martha Hennessey, D-Hanover, who announced in May that she wouldn't seek re-election after two terms.
Prentiss is the executive director of the American Trauma Society, a nonprofit a nonprofit that advises federal and state lawmakers on policy for treating people with physically traumatic injuries. She has been a Lebanon city councilor since 2009, serving as mayor from 2017 to 2019.