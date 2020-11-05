Democrats have continued their dominance in N.H. Senate District 5, where Suzanne M. “Sue” Prentiss of Lebanon has won a two-year term, defeating Charlestown Republican Timothy O’Hearne.
The Associated Press declared Prentiss the winner shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, she won 20,418 votes to O’Hearne’s 10,295, according to results the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office released that evening.
The district has elected the Democratic nominee in every general election since 1998, and covers Charlestown, Canaan, Claremont, Cornish, Enfield, Hanover, Lebanon, Lyme and Plainfield.
Prentiss, who has been a Lebanon city councilor since 2009 and served as mayor from 2017 to 2019, will succeed outgoing Sen. Martha Hennessey, D-Hanover, who announced in May that she wouldn’t seek re-election after two terms.