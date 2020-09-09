With all precincts reporting, a Lebanon city councilor held a narrow lead in the Democratic primary for the state Senate district that includes Charlestown.
Suzanne Prentiss was leading 50.4 percent to 49.6 percent over Beatriz Pastor of Lyme, a former state representative, according to the Associated Press, which had yet to call the Senate District 5 race as of early Wednesday morning.
The winner will go on to face Timothy O’Hearne of Charlestown, who ran unopposed in Tuesday’s Republican primary.
The district stretches north from Charlestown to Lyme and includes Lebanon and Hanover.
Prentiss, who has also served as Lebanon’s mayor, is executive director of the nonprofit American Trauma Society. Pastor is a professor of Spanish and comparative literature at Dartmouth College.
They are running to replace retiring state Sen. Martha Hennessey, a Democrat.