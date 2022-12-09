Ben Kilanski, then a state representative and chairman of the Winchester selectboard, hands in his ballot to Henry Parkhurst, then school district moderator, at the polls at Winchester School in May 2021. This was Parkhurst’s final day as moderator after 23 years.
Henry Parkhurst — aka Mr. Pickle — at Winchester’s Pickle Festival in 2018, posing for a photo with Arya McAlpine, then 9 months, of Keene.
Sentinel file photo by Michael Moore
Ben Kilanski, then a state representative and chairman of the Winchester selectboard, hands in his ballot to Henry Parkhurst, then school district moderator, at the polls at Winchester School in May 2021. This was Parkhurst’s final day as moderator after 23 years.
File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Henry Parkhurst, Winchester School District’s longtime moderator, greets a voter with a smile at the polls in March 2016.
WINCHESTER — A man known to many as “Mr. Pickle” for his yearly presence at the Winchester Pickle Festival is receiving hospice care, and area residents and friends met Thursday to show him their gratitude for his contributions to the community.
Henry Parkhurst, 85, has a terminal form of cancer, according to his sister Alice Garrapy, who said he was admitted to Cheshire Medical Center on Oct. 30 and has been on home hospice since Nov. 23.
“The family came from Michigan and from Strafford and Alexandria in New Hampshire in the first week because [the hospital] told us [Parkhurst had] minutes to hours to a few days [to live],” said Garrapy, 83, of Surry.
She said her granddaughter, Leah Garrapy, has opened up her home in Surry to Parkhurst as he receives daily hospice care as well as regular visitors.
“I’m getting like 39 or 40 phone calls a day [to see him],” Alice said. “... I do appreciate all the care that’s being shown to him. We are not holding out hope but just hoping that it’s peaceful.”
Community members met at Winchester’s town hall Thursday evening to help prepare a tribute video for Parkhurst, which will contain messages from each person who participated and others who sent in recordings of themselves. Town resident Beth LaPoint plans to present the video to Parkhurst this weekend.
LaPoint, 45, developed the idea when she learned Parkhurst was in hospice. In talking with Thayer alumna Christy Frazier, of Concord, she felt it would be better for people to leave lasting thanks rather than all visiting Leah Garrapy’s home.
“I’ve never seen [Parkhurst] not happy,” LaPoint said. “I call him our town treasurer.”
1 of 7
Janean and David Gay
Beth LaPoint, left, gives Janean Gay and her husband, David, the go-ahead on leaving a video message for Henry Parkhurst at Winchester Town Hall Thursday.
Winchester resident Lisa Howland poses with Mr. Pickle, or Henry Parkhurst, during the town's most recent Pickle Festival on Sept. 24, 2022. After spending 10 years in Georgia, Howland moved back to her hometown in July, and was pleased to see her former teacher still presiding over the festivities.
Beth LaPoint, left, gives Janean Gay and her husband, David, the go-ahead on leaving a video message for Henry Parkhurst at Winchester Town Hall Thursday.
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
Beth LaPoint
Beth LaPoint speaks with fellow Winchester residents who gathered at town hall Thursday to help create a tribute video for longtime community figure Henry Parkhurst, who's receiving home hospice care.
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
Lisa Howland
Lisa Howland, 52, of Winchester, records a video message for Henry Parkhurst, expressing her admiration for him during her time as one of his history students in the 1980s.
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
Alice Garrapy and Penny Ryder Vane
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
Henry Parkhurst’s sister, Alice Garrapy, left, sits with Penny Ryder Vaine, right, a former student of Parkhurst’s who graduated from Thayer High School in 1980.
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
In the collage
Alice Garrapy, 83, searches for photos of her brother, Henry Parkhurst, amid a collage of Winchester photos in the community's town hall Thursday.
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
The role of a lifetime
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
An undated photo in the middle of a collage of Winchester town pictures shows Henry Parkhurst celebrating the Winchester Pickle Festival as “Mr. Pickle.”
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
A fixture
Winchester resident Lisa Howland poses with Mr. Pickle, or Henry Parkhurst, during the town's most recent Pickle Festival on Sept. 24, 2022. After spending 10 years in Georgia, Howland moved back to her hometown in July, and was pleased to see her former teacher still presiding over the festivities.
Courtesy
The news of his cancer diagnosis came to Parkhurst’s family just weeks after he — in his usual green top hat and vest — presided over the 24th annual Pickle Festival held Sept. 24.
Debra Gay said she and Gary O’Neal created the festival in 1998, and in their planning for the inaugural event, they sought to have a master of ceremonies named Mr. Pickle, represented by someone in the Winchester community.
“Henry was the only name that came to our minds,” Gay said Thursday. “Not only did everyone in town know him, but he had a theatrical nature and a booming voice. He may be the only one we could have convinced to wear a green leisure suit.”
Parkhurst, who was at Alice’s side as she spoke to The Sentinel by phone on Wednesday, said he was proud to star in the town’s premier annual event, noting out of all the years the festival has been held, he’s missed just two. He has also served in a number of local positions, including representing Winchester in the N.H. House from 2002-2020.
“I brought the spirit of Winchester to life,” Parkhurst said Wednesday. “... [I’m most proud of] being an educator.”
Originally from Keene, Parkhurst said he moved to Winchester in 1966 and became a local institution in education, politics and theater.
His time in education started at age 25 when he was hired as an administrator of a boarding school on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in South Dakota, a Sentinel profile of him dated March 20, 1982, states. He later returned to the Monadnock Region where he received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Keene State College.
Following graduation, Parkhurst was a teacher in Winchester for 25 years, first at Ashuelot Elementary School and then as a history teacher at Thayer High School until he retired in 1992, a Sentinel report from that year states. After retiring from Winchester schools, he said he was a guest teacher at the Pioneer Valley Regional School in Deerfield, Mass. He served as moderator for the Winchester School District from 1998-2021.
Parkhurst also noted he is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and had civic organization positions in the American Red Cross for about five decades, served as a Boy Scout troop leader and was a Cheshire County water safety instructor for 41 years.
In the arts, he has been a lifelong stage actor in area theater programs, starting in the late 1940s as a “child star” at the Keene Children’s Theater, the 1982 Sentinel profile states. Parkhurst said Friday he went on to found the Winchester Theater Group at the town’s ELMM Community Center after he moved there in the 1960s. But Alice said her brother has most notably been an actor and member of the board of directors for Small Pond Productions in Marlborough for the past 15-20 years.
“He’s very deeply involved in many, many, many things,” Alice said. “Even the street Henry lives on is Parkhurst Place. He moved to Winchester [from Keene] and adopted the town.”
One of Parkhurst’s former students, Lisa Howland, of Winchester, played a part in Thursday’s video tribute. She said while she recalls the instructor being “straight-laced” and commanding authority, she and her peers appreciated him. She said she was a student of his from 1986-89.
“One time we were learning a poem I learned in private-school years, and he asked me if I would get up and teach it,” said Howland, 52. “To this day I remember it verbatim.”
Howland said she spent 10 years living in Savannah, Ga., and moved back to her hometown in July. When she returned to the Pickle Festival in September, she was pleased to see her former teacher still supervising.
“[I most admire] his persevering personality,” she said. “When he thought he needed to go for it, he went for it.”
And for Jim Tetreault, Winchester’s town clerk, Parkhurst has been a regular mentor throughout life. Tetreault said by phone Thursday that he first met Parkhurst at age 9 but later got to know him better through local politics, serving as Parkhurst’s campaign manager for each N.H. House race until his last in 2020.
Tetreault also has worked closely with Parkhurst through their shared membership in the local New Hampshire Grange chapter in Winchester.
“When I thought about running for town clerk in 2006, he was the one that encouraged me,” Tetreault said.
He called the former state representative a unifier, saying locals put person over politics when they voted for Parkhurst, a Democrat.
“There were people that wouldn’t vote for Democrats but they would vote for Henry Parkhurst,” Tetreault said. “They trusted Henry to make the right decisions for Winchester going back to the fact he taught [almost] 30 years here. He was everybody’s history teacher.”
Alice said Friday the video tribute will be a surprise to her brother, but speaking over the phone that morning, Parkhurst described Winchester and its people as “honest and respectful” and “Americana personified,” two phrases others might also apply to him.
“I believe in the slogan ‘leben, um zu dienen,’ which is German and it means ‘live to serve,’ “ Parkhurst said. “That’s been my goal.”
Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.