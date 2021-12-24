A lot of companies say their products are out of this world. But for two Monadnock Region manufacturers, that should soon literally be the case.
Materials made by those firms — Corning Inc. in Keene and Optical Solutions Inc. in Charlestown — are part of the James Webb Space Telescope, scheduled to launch into space Saturday.
The telescope, named for a former NASA administrator and known as JWST, would be the most powerful in space — 100 times stronger than the Hubble Telescope. It is meant to peer deep into the universe, exploring its creation and the formation of stars and galaxies, while also searching for other planets that could harbor life.
A joint effort by NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, its launch has been postponed repeatedly because of engineering delays and cost overruns, including again this week, when it was moved to 7:20 a.m. on Christmas due to bad weather.
Once in orbit, a million miles from Earth, JWST will rely on the instruments from local manufacturers to capture the best images of the cosmos ever taken.
Many of those images will pass through lenses made by Optical Solutions as part of the telescope’s Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam). That apparatus will detect light from the earliest stars, galaxies being formed and even faint objects, like planets, in other solar systems.
“Picture having the ability to see a firefly next to a big bright light on a football stadium,” Optical Solutions President Brad Piccirillo said of NIRCam’s capacity to find planets near a more luminous star.
Unlike Hubble, which primarily captures images of visible light, JWST can detect wavelengths in the infrared spectrum, enabling it to pick up objects that the existing telescope can’t find.
Piccirillo, a Walpole resident who founded Optical Solutions in 1996, said the company earned a contract from the aerospace firm Lockheed Martin seven years later for the NIRCam project. The local firm had previously made an infrared imager for SOFIA — an airborne NASA observatory, housed in a jumbo jet — that uses a similar optical system, he said.
But NIRCam posed a substantial challenge, according to Piccirillo, because its lenses needed to be particularly small and also able to withstand the stress of a rocket launch and frigid conditions. (To detect heat from distant objects, JWST will use large shields — roughly the size of a tennis court — to block the Sun’s warmth and cool its instruments to -234°C, or -389°F.)
Optical Solutions, which had about 20 people working on the NIRCam lenses, wrapped up its portion of the project in 2010, he said. Calling the optics the “heart of the system,” Piccirillo said Tuesday he’s proud to have contributed to the telescope.
“In my lifetime, that is the best camera that will ever, ever be made,” he said. “It is phenomenal.”
Another JWST imaging system includes three telescopes made at Corning’s manufacturing plant on Island Street in Keene, according to a company spokeswoman.
One of those products will help stabilize the larger system and ensure that it’s aimed precisely while capturing images, said Jeff Santman, a senior engineer who led the JWST project at Corning. Another instrument, called a slitless spectrograph, comprises the company’s other two telescopes and will help astronomers determine the chemical makeup of a distant object, offering clues to its identity and age.
Santman, who lives in Keene and has been at Corning for 22 years, said the company has worked on celestial products before, including a NASA spacecraft that traveled to Pluto several years ago.
Similar to Optical Solutions, though, he said JWST was a particularly difficult engineering problem because it needs to operate at such cold temperatures.
Corning, which is based in upstate New York and was contracted by a company working for the Canadian Space Agency, tested its telescopes in cryogenic chambers to make sure they could withstand those conditions, according to Santman. The company also built them entirely out of aluminum, he said, so they’ll react uniformly to the elements in outer space.
“If you start changing different materials in a telescope, those different materials will respond to stress differently,” he said. “… What we try to do is eliminate all of those variables.”
Having taken those precautions, Santman said Wednesday he’s confident that Corning’s products will work as intended. Still, he admitted some nerves that another part of the system could fail, noting that JWST will be too far from Earth for any repairs — unlike Hubble, which orbits a mere 340 miles from the surface and which astronauts visited shortly after its 1990 launch to correct an imaging problem.
“There’s success and there’s failure,” Santman said. “You can’t go out and fix it. We don’t get the Hubble mistake.”
With the $10 billion telescope set to launch from French Guiana in South America after years of delays, both he and Piccirillo said they’re worried about a mishap that could destroy their work before it even reaches space.
“I have this scenario in my head where I’m walking along a beach and NIRCam’s sitting there on the beach,” Piccirillo said.
But a successful mission would shape our knowledge of the universe for decades, offering new details into its origins and contents.
Piccirillo said he’d largely forgotten about the telescope until recently but plans to watch the Saturday launch — which NASA will broadcast online at www.nasa.gov/nasalive — with his family. If all goes well, he said, JWST, or “the Webb,” will one day become a household name, like Hubble.
“I know that every single image everybody will see for the rest of their lives went through our lenses,” he said. “That is a wonderful, warm feeling. I will carry it with me ‘till the day I die.”
Roughly 50 people at Corning were involved in the JWST project, according to Santman, who said the company submitted those materials in 2010 after six years of work. He’s stayed up to date on developments since then, saying the telescope, as a collaborative effort, is bigger than any person or company’s individual reputation.
As with any time Corning has hardware on a launchpad, Santman said he’s nervous. But on Saturday, he’ll be watching helplessly with everyone else.
“I will be glued to the TV,” he said. “… And I won’t stop watching until they stop broadcasting.”