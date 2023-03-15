March has come in like a lion in the Granite State, and it's still roaring into the middle of the month.
The nor'easter that began Monday night has dumped between 1 and 3 feet of heavy, wet snow on the Monadnock Region, downing trees and wires, causing road closures and power outages statewide. As of about 4:30 p.m., roughly 19,000 homes in the Monadnock Region were without power, according to providers Eversource, Liberty Utilities and N.H. Electric Co-op.
The heavy snow and high winds have caused outages to linger, while road conditions in portions of the state are making it difficult for crews to make certain repairs, Eversource New Hampshire President of Electric Operations Doug Foley said.
“With upwards of three feet of snow that in spots that is like ‘gorilla glue’ on the road and more than 210 blocked roads statewide, our crews have been dealing with extremely difficult travel conditions to access areas of the electric system where there is damage,” Foley said in a news release early Wednesday afternoon. “Strong winds bringing down snow-covered trees also continued to cause additional damage this morning ..."
That release lists communities in Cheshire, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties as among the hardest-hit in the state. In response, Eversource deployed a mobile command center to Keene State College, according to the release.
Local communities are stepping up to help those affected by the storm, too. Chesterfield — where 99 percent of Eversource customers lost power — opened a warming center at the town offices on Route 63 during the day today and plans to reopen it Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Chesterfield Police Department.
Eversource expects to "substantially complete restoration" for all affected customers by 6 p.m. Friday, with the majority restored sooner, the company said Wednesday afternoon.
In Brattleboro, the American Red Cross has opened a regional shelter Brattleboro Union High School, according to a news release from the town's fire department. The shelter will be open all night through Thursday afternoon, when officials will determine if it will remain open Thursday night.
Like elsewhere throughout the area, Brattleboro has multiple road closures, and roadways narrowed to one lane, due to downed trees and wires, according to the fire department's news release.
"This continues to be a time to exercise caution by avoiding travel unless necessary, using equipment such as generators and portable heaters carefully and with proper ventilation, and thinking about and checking on your neighbors to make sure they are all right," the release says.
After the snow stopped falling Wednesday morning, snow totals ranged between about 1 and 3 feet throughout the Monadnock Region, according to the National Weather Service. According to reports from trained spotters, the Peterborough area accumulated 35 inches, while about 15 inches fell on Keene and the surrounding area.
The snow build-up might not stick around too long, though. The NWS forecast for Thursday in Keene calls for sun and high temperatures near 33. On Friday, the high temperature could climb to 47 degrees, with a 40 percent chance of rain after 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.