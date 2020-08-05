N.H. School Administrative Unit 29’s meeting Tuesday to discuss fall reopening plans was postponed due to a power outage.
The meeting, which was scheduled to be held via Zoom from Keene Middle School, was recessed after the school lost power and Internet service. Several parts of the city, as well as other locations in the Monadnock Region, were in the dark due to Tropical Storm Isaias.
The meeting has been rescheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m, according to SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay.
SAU 29 includes the Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland school districts.
Malay said the same links for tuning in to the meeting remotely will be valid. That information can be found on the meeting agenda, which is available on the SAU 29 website at www.sau29.org/apps/news.