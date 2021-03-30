The lights were back on for nearly everyone in the Monadnock Region by Tuesday morning after high winds Monday knocked out power for about 5,000 homes in the area, an Eversource spokesman said.
Throughout the day Monday, more than 97,000 Eversource customers statewide lost power, company spokesman William Hinkle said. By 9 a.m. Tuesday, just over 1,000 homes in the state were still awaiting restoration of their electricity, including about 15 total in Keene, Harrisville and Marlow, according to the Eversource outage map. Hinkle said the company expects to restore power for all remaining customers by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The outages were “primarily caused by high winds bringing tree branches down onto [power] lines,” he said. According to the National Weather Service, Keene experienced winds up to 21 mph, with gusts of 32 mph. Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled more than a dozen calls for trees down on wires throughout the day.