The Pour House Restaurant on Central Square in Keene will close Dec. 23, owner Dorrie Masten announced on Facebook Friday.
But the adjoining Pour House Bar will stay open and continue serving food, she said.
The restaurant opened earlier this year in the space formerly occupied by Pedraza’s Mexican Restaurant, also owned by Masten.
Masten’s Facebook post on the Pour House page attributed the decision to “unforeseen health issues” and her need to take a break. The post did not say whether she has plans for the space. Masten did not immediately respond to a text late Friday night requesting comment.