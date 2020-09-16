U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., has won the endorsement of the American Postal Workers Union, Manchester Local 230, in her bid for re-election, her campaign announced.
Shaheen, a former New Hampshire governor who lives in Madbury when she’s not in Washington, is running for a third six-year term in the Senate. Having secured the Democratic nomination in last week’s state primary, she’ll face off in the Nov. 3 general election with Republican nominee Bryant “Corky” Messner of Wolfeboro and Justin O’Donnell, a Nashua Libertarian who qualified for the ballot as a third-party candidate.
In a prepared statement, Manchester Local 230 President Dana Coletti said Shaheen has battled to protect the U.S. Postal Service and “consistently advocated” for its employees in New Hampshire.
“In the Senate, she has pressed to increase USPS funding, to invest in the infrastructure we depend on, and to protect union rights,” Coletti said. “Most recently, when the Postal Service was under threat, she listened to our concerns and stood with us, demanding the reversal of the harmful proposed changes. This is the kind of leadership Granite Staters deserve, and why we need her back in the U.S. Senate, fighting for the working men and women of New Hampshire.”
Manchester Local 230 represents 800 postal workers across New Hampshire, according to a news release from the Shaheen campaign.