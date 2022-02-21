Days after city officials struck down Keene’s indoor mask ordinance, some downtown businesses have stopped requiring face coverings, while others continue to recommend or require them.
Mayor George Hansel cast the deciding vote last Thursday to revoke the mandate — which the City Council enacted in December to blunt a COVID-19 surge and reduce strain on Cheshire Medical Center — after councilors deadlocked 7-7.
Even as city officials had told authorities to refrain from punishing violators, the masking rules had proven divisive. Now, with face-covering decisions back in the hands of business owners and individuals, few customers seem to have changed their mask-wearing practices, several people running Keene businesses said Monday.
And while some customers out shopping on the Presidents Day holiday said they will continue to wear their masks in public to protect their health, others said they have taken a more laissez-faire approach.
“It depends; if everybody else is wearing them, I will,” said Linda Marion of Templeton, Mass., while shopping at Hannah Grimes Marketplace on Main Street with her daughter Danni Marion. She said that while the mask might help others feel safer, neither she nor her daughter are too concerned about catching the virus.
But Judy Tyler, 65, and Bill Sattler, 75, of Concord, who were also shopping at the marketplace, said that no matter where they go, they plan to keep their masks on due to the health risks for their age group.
“We have our masks on every time to go in[side] because of our age,” Tyler said, noting that she and Sattler, her fiancé, came down with COVID-19 in November and felt tired for a long time afterward.
“All of a sudden we got it,” Sattler said. “We feel the precautions are worth it.”
Hannah Grimes Marketplace is still requiring customers to wear masks for the time being, according to Mariah Palmer, the store's assistant manager, but plans to relax that policy to a recommendation in the coming weeks as positivity rates drop.
Still, Palmer said that the city ordinance helped businesses that wanted to enforce mask policies for the safety of their customers and staff.
“It just takes the pressure off the individual businesses,” Palmer said.
Due to a strong relationship with the community, there were few problems with customers not wanting to wear masks, but in the one or two cases someone did complain, it was nice to be able to point to city policy, she said.
City Councilor Randy Filiault, who voted to maintain the indoor mask ordinance, warned at last Thursday's meeting that several local business owners had expressed that they were grateful for the city's face-covering requirement and were anxious about being left to enforce their own rules.
But Dorrie Masten, the owner of the Pour House on Central Square, said she and her customers are relieved by the vote to end the rules.
“People aren’t against each other anymore,” said Masten, whose business opposed the mask ordinance with a sign that told customers "Masks Not Required" and noted that people didn’t need to show proof they qualify for the medical-condition exemption.
The mandate — whose end she hopes will soon extend to the public schools — never made sense in her bar anyways, where customers were within three feet of complete strangers upon walking in and would take their masks off when sitting down, Masten said.
“If people were coming into my bar they weren’t concerned about their health,” she said. “You wouldn’t walk into a bar, any bar or restaurant, if you were truly concerned.”
Instead of the city ordinance, some local businesses — like the Monadnock Food Co-op on Cypress Street — are pointing to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend that customers wear masks.
Michael Faber, the general manager of the co-op, said that while the store’s policy is just a recommendation, the end of the city’s ordinance hasn’t really changed the number of people choosing to wear or not wear facial coverings.
“Businesses have always been free to have their own requirements,” Faber said. “Whether the city had one or not I don’t think was that much of a factor at this point in the pandemic.”
Most customers at the co-op realize that the pandemic is ongoing and continue to take precautions to protect themselves and others, he said.
“I think a lot of people recognize that there is still a fair amount of spread of the virus in the community and people want to be considerate of that,” Faber said.
Still, other business owners are requiring customers to wear masks to protect those with compromised immunity. Cherie Ladeau, the manager of Winchendon Furniture on Main Street, said that the business will be keeping its masking requirement in place, and she found the city ordinance useful.
“What I compare it to is we all have to follow traffic laws,” Ladeau said. “For the good of everybody we have to follow rules.”
While COVID-19 cases have dropped from their peak in January, there is still significant community spread throughout New Hampshire, and Ladeau said she has loved ones at home that she doesn't want to expose to the virus.
“I am in this position to protect my own family,” she said.