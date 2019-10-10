HINSDALE — New Hampshire State Police’s bomb squad has safely secured what appear to be explosive devices found at a house in Hinsdale, the town's police chief said.
There were 15 or more items that included apparent explosive devices or things that could have contained explosives, Chief Todd Faulkner said. Other materials that police say are unlawful were also found in the home at 108 Indian Acres Drive, he said.
State Police have rendered everything safe that was or could be dangerous, Faulkner said, and people who were evacuated from the neighborhood are being let back into their homes. State Police are expected to be on the scene for a while.
Faulkner said the house at 108 Indian Acres Drive was vacant after the owner died earlier this year, and was recently purchased.
While the new homeowner was doing renovations, he came across devices he thought might be explosives and called police, Faulkner said. T
As of now, police believe the devices were left from when the homeowner died, and the incident is not being treated as a criminal investigation, Faulkner said. About 20 homes in the area, a neighborhood of single-family houses, were evacuated as a precaution.
Students were being “locked in” at the elementary and middle/high schools, meaning classes were continuing as normal, but students were not let outside. Dismissal proceeded as normal.