PoshHaus, a Keene-based purveyor of home furniture and fixtures, plans to move by the end of the year into the former Keene Industrial Paper Co., Inc. building, which has sat empty since that business closed in 2017.
“Rather than building something new, we wanted to revitalize and bring that back to life,” PoshHaus owner Robert Parisi said of the Kipco building.
Parisi’s company, RK Parisi Enterprises Inc., bought the property at 104 Emerald St. earlier this month for $375,000, according to city property records. Parisi said he funded the purchase by selling the building at 310 Marlboro St., where PoshHaus has been since 2014 and has a lease agreement through the end of the year.
That facility — which houses several local businesses and has served as a business center for innovation and technology — sold at the beginning of the month to 310 Marlboro St., LLC for $2.9 million, according to city property records. Randall Walter, a Keene-based architect and representative of 310 Marlboro St., LLC, said the company’s plans for the building are forthcoming but declined to discuss specific details with The Sentinel.
Parisi said he was glad to find a local buyer for the property, while the Emerald Street location also presented a promising path forward for PoshHaus, which he founded in 2012.
“I think that that building represented a unique opportunity, and also we found a suitable purchaser for 310 [Marlboro St.]. It’s been on the market for over a year, so we wanted to keep it in the community,” he said. “... It’s been a good run. I’m looking forward to our next chapter.”
For PoshHaus, the upcoming move represents a downsizing, from about 40,000 square feet on Marlboro Street to 20,000 square feet at the former Kipco building (plus about 10,000 square feet of warehouse space at a facility in Westmoreland). But, Parisi said, the new space will allow PoshHaus to focus more on retail sales and offer more services like kitchen and bath installation.
“We’re really hopeful that this space can be a resource for the community for kitchen, bath, lighting” and more, Parisi said. “... So we’re looking forward to offering more services.”
He added that the Emerald Street building will undergo “pretty substantial renovation” before PoshHaus moves in. This work will include adding a state-of-the-art showroom for lighting, as well as working displays of showers, faucets and other home fixtures, he said.
Currently, retail sales account for about 20 percent of PoshHaus’ business, with online transactions making up the bulk of its revenue. But Parisi said he hopes the new space will make PoshHaus more of a destination for local customers to come and shop in person.
With this shift toward more retail and service, Parisi said he also hopes to add jobs at PoshHaus. The company currently employs 14 people, a figure that could grow to 25 within a year, Parisi said.