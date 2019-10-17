On Saturday, the eyes of the running world were on Eliud Kipchoge, and with good reason.
Kipchoge, a 34-year-old Kenyan and one of the best distance runners ever, broke a time barrier that he later compared to man landing on the moon, becoming the first man to run a marathon (26.2 miles) in less than 2 hours.
What most eyes didn't see were Robby Ketchell, a Portsmouth resident and performance scientist, who was instrumental in managing the logistics that made Kipchoge's historic run in Vienna, Austria, possible.
"It still gives me goosebumps," said Ketchell, talking from Vienna on Tuesday. "Everyone talks about what breaking the 2-hour barrier stands for. He really is pushing that envelope, showing that everything is possible and you shouldn't set limits."
So many things went into engineering this historic run and Ketchell, a distance runner and former professional cyclist, was at the forefront.
The project, termed the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, traces its roots back two years, when a similar challenge was funded by Nike, involving Kipchoge and two other world-class runners, Zersenay Tadese and Lelisa Desisa. That event, termed "Breaking2," saw Kipchoge miss the magic mark by 25 seconds.
"I almost think that was an important milestone because it shows how hard this was," said Ketchell, who worked on that project.
When Team Ineos general manager Dave Brailsford began setting up the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, he reached out to Ketchell, whom he had managed in professional cycling and knew from Breaking2.
Ketchell described his role as having "three pillars." One was weather analysis, finding the right date, time and location for the run. A second was course optimization, to give Kipchoge every possible advantage in his quest. The third was aerodynamics, arranging the 36 pace runners in the best formation to aid him.
Since June, the 36-year-old Ketchell estimates he's spent 80 percent of his time in Vienna, which was selected as the location for several reasons; those included climate, humidity and elevation, and also because it was no more than two time zones away from Kipchoge's home in Kenya. The clinching factor was the assistance the Vienna City Marathon committee was willing to provide.
"We had this rectangle (on the map) that we were searching," Ketchell said. "We looked at all the locations within that rectangle that met our criteria."
From there, a lot of his time was spent, in his words, "creating the fastest course in the world." Team Ineos set Oct. 10-20 as the