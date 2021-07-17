The intersection of Roxbury Street and Roxbury Plaza in Keene will be closed during the day next week, as the city makes flood-related improvements in the area, it announced Friday.
That work, which will include deep excavations and the installation of large drainage structures, will make the intersection unsafe for vehicles, according to a news release from the Public Works Department. That construction will close the intersection between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday.
Access to the east end of Roxbury Street via downtown Keene will be available from a detour route along Beaver and Franklin streets, the release states.
Public parking is available on Roxbury Plaza and in the Wells Street Parking Garage, the Public Works Department announced.
MoCo Arts, the nonprofit at 40 Roxbury St., will have an alternate drop-off location for students and will contact parents with information about accessing the building via Spring Street.