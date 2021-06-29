A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held tonight at the Keene SwampBats home game at Alumni Field, officials announced Monday night.
The clinic will start at 5 p.m., when the gates open for the game, according to a news release from the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network, which oversees the vaccine clinics and outreach in the Monadnock Region.
No appointment is required, but people are still encouraged to register if possible at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling 2-1-1, the release says.
Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will both be available, but Pfizer will be prioritized for children ages 12 to 17 because it is the only vaccine authorized for that age group.
The network has also scheduled several other pop-up clinics during the summer months:
July 10 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough
July 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Keene’s vaccination site at 62 Maple Ave.
July 24 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey
Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 62 Maple Ave.
Aside from the pop-up clinics, those interested in getting vaccinated can also schedule appointments at the Maple Avenue site by visiting vaccines.nh.gov or calling 2-1-1.