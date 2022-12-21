With 2022 nearing its end, we’re looking back at the local stories that stood out to us during the year.
We need your help to choose the top story of 2022. Just visit sentinelsource.com and cast your vote in the poll.
The 10 stories listed in the poll were the top vote-getters among The Sentinel’s newsroom staff.
They are (in no particular order):
Fire destroys a downtown Keene building, including Cobblestone bar
The clearing of Keene homeless encampments sparks discussion on housing
Jaffrey resident Armando Barron convicted of murdering Jonathan Amerault of Keene
Cheshire Medical Center investigated for stolen, missing fentanyl
Keene celebrates its first-ever downtown Pride Festival
October plane crash in Keene kills two people
Roe v. Wade reversal makes abortion a top election issue
Keene begins, plans several major construction projects
Monadnock girls basketball beats Conant for the state title
Franklin Pierce University’s men’s soccer team wins the national championship.
The poll is open through Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 9 a.m. The top story, along with the nine others, will be published in The Sentinel’s weekend edition of Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
