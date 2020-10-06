Many months into a pandemic that has claimed more than one million lives globally, significant focus has been trained on the pursuit of a COVID-19 vaccine and its timeline for approval and mass production. But new research has found fewer than half of Granite Staters said they’d likely get immunized if they could do so right now.
The survey, by researchers at the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, polled 1,030 New Hampshire residents, asking if they’d get a vaccine if one was available today. The findings were released Friday.
A majority of respondents (53 percent) said they knew someone who had contracted the viral disease, but nearly half (49 percent) said they would either definitely not or probably not get a COVID-19 vaccine. Forty percent said they definitely or probably would, and 11 percent said they were unsure.
This vaccine hesitancy is similar on a national level, with the latest poll from the Pew Research Center, last month, showing 49 percent of American adults would not likely get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The UNH poll shows that 48 percent of men said they would definitely or probably get vaccinated, while only 32 percent of women would.
The results also highlight an ideological divide.
More self-identified Democrats (48 percent) said they would absolutely or likely get vaccinated than Republicans (38 percent) and independents (28 percent).
The survey also shows more interest in a vaccine among New Hampshire’s oldest and youngest adults. Fifty-two percent of people 18 to 34, and 49 percent of those 65 and older, said they’d definitely or probably get vaccinated compared to 31 percent of those 35 to 49 and 27 percent of people 50 to 64.
The survey does not shed light as to why respondents felt comfortable being vaccinated or not. But the national Pew Research poll found widespread concerns about the vaccine development process, such as that it could be sped along without ensuring safety.
Similarly, in a separate national poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation last month, 62 percent of Americans said they are worried that political pressure from the Trump administration will lead the Food and Drug Administration to rush vaccine approval.
Meanwhile, the UNH poll showed 61 percent of respondents were worried about themselves or a family member getting COVID-19. This number has declined by 12 percent since April, the data show.
Andrew Smith, director of the UNH Survey Center, said he wasn’t surprised that the number of people who knew someone who’d gotten COVID-19 had increased since May.
He added that he also wasn’t shocked to find Granite Staters are generally less comfortable engaging in public activities than they were in August, with colder weather on the horizon and people spending more time indoors.
Eating at a restaurant indoors was the only activity people felt more comfortable doing, increasing from 53 percent in August to 57 percent in September, while fewer respondents were comfortable going to the gym or to the movies.
No ‘be all, end all’ solution
While a vaccine is not yet available, the National Institutes of Health reported last week that four potential vaccinations are in trial phases.
Vaccines, as shown with other diseases, help build herd immunity — the resistance to the spread of a contagious disease within a population when high proportions become immune.
Dr. Aalok Khole, infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, said to increase the public’s trust in a COVID-19 vaccine, we need “complete transparency” from researchers on the vaccine’s efficacy and safety.
And if not enough people are immunized against COVID-19, a vaccine won’t be enough to stop its spread, according to Khole.
“Until we are able to immunize large masses and attain a goal of required immunity across populations, a vaccine against COVID-19 should not be considered a ‘be-all end-all’ solution,’ “ he said in an email. “Hand hygiene, social distancing and universal masking may be the ‘new normal’ for quite a while.”