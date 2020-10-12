Three large Trump-Pence campaign signs were stolen in Keene over the weekend, the latest in a string of vandalism involving political signs over the past few weeks, according to Keene police.
John Byrnes, a volunteer for President Donald Trump's campaign, said he believes the 4-by-8-foot signs that went missing from two sections of West Street, as well as the roundabout near Court Street and West Surry Road, were taken on Friday night.
As a volunteer, the Keene resident said he patrols the signs, which he said cost about $300 each not including the cost of the stakes, daily to make sure they are still up. When he saw they were gone, he called Keene police.
Within a few hours Saturday, Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said, three Trump signs were found in a dumpster on Gilbo Avenue.
"We're not sure if it was the same signs, but there were signs there," Tenney said Monday afternoon.
But by Monday night, Lt. Benjamin Nugent said police had connected the incidents, believing the signs found in the trash bin were the same ones Byrnes had reported stolen.
City Councilor Mitch Greenwald said he was the one who found the signs in the dumpster behind his business and reported them to Keene police.
His son Josh, also of Greenwald Realty Associates, condemned the incident in a post on Facebook.
"I am not a Trump supporter, but I am a huge supporter of [abiding] by the law," he wrote. "It is a crime to remove political signs and to use private dumpsters as well! Grow up everyone."
Mitch Greenwald said he will review his outdoor surveillance footage with an officer this week.
Police had no suspects as of Monday afternoon, Tenney said.
Byrnes said two of the signs were snapped, each in a few pieces, "like if you took a graham cracker and broke it." He said he repaired them with plastic ties and put them back up where they were.
"I just think that people should be aware that, if they have this much anger and hostility, that they shouldn’t commit a crime by stealing signs and destroying them," said Byrnes, 83.
He said he's also spotted Trump-Pence signs go missing from the area of Routes 12 and 32, including one he made himself.
Tenney said this weekend's incident is one of a "handful" of sign vandalism reports the department has received recently.
Earlier this month, Byrnes reported that another 4-by-8-foot Trump-Pence sign was found damaged near the same Court Street roundabout. He told The Sentinel previously that the sign was knocked over and defaced with graffiti.
In September, another sign was sprayed with graffiti on West Street near the entrance to routes 9, 10 and 12, Byrnes said.
A large sign in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, was defaced in the same area in late September.