N.H. Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky has endorsed U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont for president, the Sanders campaign recently announced.
An attorney, Volinsky is a Concord Democrat running for governor. His Executive Council district includes Keene along with many other area communities.
“The people of New Hampshire, and across our nation, deserve a president who will put working families first. We need a president who will stand with the people as we face the major issues of our time, from confronting climate change with the Green New Deal to making sure no family is left behind by leading on Medicare for All,” Volinsky said in a news release from the Sanders campaign.
“I believe this election requires a movement; a powerful culmination of honest conversations between people that unite our shared values in the face of overwhelming division stoked by Donald Trump, [N.H. Gov.] Chris Sununu, and their acolytes,” Volinsky continued. “That is why I am proud to endorse Bernie Sanders for president, because Bernie stands with the people.”
Sanders is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. New Hampshire’s presidential primary is Feb. 11.