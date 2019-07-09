Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker, a U.S. senator from New Jersey, has picked up the endorsement of six N.H. House members, including one from the Monadnock Region.
Booker's campaign announced the endorsements from Reps. Bruce Tatro, D-Swanzey; Anita Burroughs, D-Glen; Linn Opderbecke, D-Dover; Lee Oxenham, D-Plainfield; Katherine Rogers, D-Concord; and Jeffrey Salloway, D-Lee, in a news release Monday.
In addition to Swanzey, Tatro represents Marlborough, Richmond, Troy and Winchester in Cheshire House District 15.
“I have a responsibility to the people of Cheshire County to support the candidate in this primary who has the drive, the passion, and the experience to lead our country forward. It’s clear that candidate is Cory Booker," Tatro said in the release. "He is true to his values — I respect that he has lived in the same community for decades. Unlike many politicians, he is a leader who understands the struggles people are facing in Newark (N.J.) and across the country."
Tatro added that in the first night of last month's back-to-back Democratic presidential debates in Miami, "Cory continued to be the definition of presidential, and I’m proud to support him in this race.”