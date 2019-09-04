U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen secured the endorsement of the New Hampshire AFL-CIO Monday, according to a news release from her campaign.
Shaheen, a Democrat running for her third term in the Senate, was endorsed by the Granite State’s largest labor federation at its annual Labor Day breakfast in Manchester.
Through 50 affiliated local unions, the NH AFL-CIO represents 30,000 workers in the state, the release says.
“This is the earliest any of us can remember endorsing a candidate, but when the President of the United States starts recruiting people to run against someone like Senator Shaheen, a dependable friend and ally for nearly thirty years, it gets our attention,” NH AFL-CIO President Glenn Brackett said in the release.
Shaheen, who formerly served as New Hampshire’s governor, said in a statement that unions are crucial to strengthening the Granite State’s workforce.
“I am proud to stand with New Hampshire’s workers every day, and I will continue to work across the aisle to increase the minimum wage and provide resources for job training programs that strengthen our workforce,” she said.
Shaheen will be up for re-election on Nov. 3, 2020, along with all Statehouse legislators, executive councilors, both U.S. representatives, and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.
On the Republican side, former N.H. House Speaker Bill O’Brien, retired Brigadier Gen. Don Bolduc and Bryant “Corky” Messner, a former Army Ranger and lawyer, have declared challenges to Shaheen. Corey Lewandowski, the former campaign manager for Trump, has drawn speculation that he may also enter the race by next month.