State Rep. Peter Leishman, a Peterborough Democrat who has served in the Statehouse for 10 terms, has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker, the Booker campaign announced Tuesday.
Leishman is the seventh New Hampshire state representative to endorse the U.S. senator from New Jersey, joining fellow local state Rep. Bruce Tatro, D-Swanzey, whose endorsement was reported last week.
“Cory Booker is a proven leader who knows the opioid epidemic and mental health crisis won’t be solved by sending millions of people to prison and throwing away the key — but instead by reforming our criminal justice system so that we treat every American with dignity,” Leishman said in a news release from the campaign.
Later in his statement, Leishman outlines how his late son Jordan’s 12-year experience with addiction makes the endorsement personal.
Jordan Leishman of Boston died April 27 at the age of 31, according to his obituary.
“I’m proud to support Cory for president because he thinks of people like my son when he gets up every morning to find solutions to the toughest challenges facing our country,” Peter Leishman said. “Cory led [the] passage [of] major, bipartisan legislation that is fixing our criminal justice system, even with Donald Trump in the White House.
“Just think about what he will do when he’s in the Oval Office.”
Leishman is one of two representatives of Hillsborough House District 24, which covers Peterborough.