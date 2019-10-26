Four Democrats either currently or formerly holding state office endorsed Keene City Councilor Mitchell H. Greenwald for mayor this week with letters to the editor.
Greenwald is a registered Democrat, but Keene’s municipal elections are nonpartisan, according to the city charter.
Rep. William Pearson is a third-term Democrat representing Cheshire House District 16, which covers all of Keene’s wards. In a letter to The Sentinel, he lauded Greenwald for recognizing that local governments are “the front lines for issues like voting rights, reproductive rights, and educational rights” and never backing down from a problem, regardless of whether it seems bigger than Keene.
State Sen. Jay V. Kahn, a former city councilor who left his role mid-term for Concord, credited Greenwald for being committed to Keene and having no intentions of seeking other public office. Kahn, who represents Keene and 14 other area communities, pointed out Greenwald’s connections to the city as a business owner, an alumnus of Keene State College, a family man and a longtime city councilor.
Former state senator and 2018 gubernatorial candidate Molly Kelly of Harrisville credited Greenwald’s ability to bring people together to solve problems, “balancing fiscal responsibility with progressive ideas.”
And Cheshire House District 4 Rep. David Morrill, who represents Keene’s Ward 1, wrote that Greenwald’s beliefs are closer to the city’s “left of center values,” making him well-suited to be mayor. He lauded Greenwald for condemning Gov. Chris Sununu’s legislative vetoes this year, as well as for his support of net neutrality and increasing the minimum wage.
The general election is slated for Nov. 5, when Greenwald will face off against fellow City Councilor George S. Hansel.