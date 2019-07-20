PETERBOROUGH — Executive Councilor Debora B. Pignatelli, D-Nashua, has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar, the Minnesota senator’s campaign announced Thursday.
Pignatelli — whose district includes the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy — was one of several Granite State endorsements the campaign included in a news release.
“They are all proven leaders in both their professional lines of work, and communities in which they reside, and we are grateful for their support of our growing campaign,” Klobuchar’s state director, Scott Merrick, said in the release. “They all believe in Amy’s ambitious and optimistic agenda, but more importantly, they recognize her unique qualifications to win both the primary and the general election.”