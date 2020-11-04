In several N.H. House districts in western Hillsborough County, state representatives kept their seats Tuesday. In another, a pair of first-time candidates — one Republican, one Democrat — ousted an incumbent.
Across the four Hillsborough County districts with towns covered by The Sentinel, Republicans picked up one seat.
Here’s a look at each race:
District 1
Both incumbents retained their seats in the N.H. House in Hillsborough District 1, which covers Antrim, Hillsboro and Windsor. Republican Jim Fedolfi won 2,458 votes and Democrat Marjorie Porter earned 2,229 votes.
They defeated Republican John J. Valera and Democrat Susanne F. White, who got 2,183 and 1,914 votes, respectively.
Porter, of Hillsboro, is in her fifth term in the House and Fedolfi, also of Hillsboro, is finishing his second term. Valera, of Windsor, previously served one term representing Hillsborough District 38, while White, of Hillsboro, is a member of her town’s planning board.
District 3
Democrat Daniel Pickering came out the victor Tuesday in a battle between two Hancock residents to represent Hillsborough County District 3, covering Bennington, Greenfield and Hancock. He defeated Republican David Bedard 1,698-1,330.
Pickering, the incumbent, first won the seat in 2018.
District 24
Incumbent Reps. Peter Leishman and Ivy Vann won re-election to the N.H. House Tuesday, keeping their two seats representing Peterborough.
Leishman and Vann earned 2,732 and 2,604 votes, respectively, to defeat a pair of Republicans, Christopher Maidment and David Pilcher.
Maidment and Pilcher received 1,361 and 1,171 votes, respectively.
Leishman and Vann have held these seats for years. This was Maidment’s first run for public office.
District 38
Two first-time candidates won election to a 10-town Hillsborough County N.H. House district Tuesday, while a Democratic incumbent lost.
Republican Jim Creighton, with 6,520 votes, and Democrat Stephanie Hyland, with 6,161 votes beat Republican Riché Colcombe (6,091 votes) and incumbent Democrat Jim Bosman (5,851 votes).
The seat is currently occupied by two Democrats, Bosman and Rep. Chris Balch, who did not run for re-election.
The district’s two seats represent Antrim, Bennington, Francestown, Greenfield, Greenville, Hancock, Hillsborough, Lyndeborough, Wilton and Windsor.
Bosman, of Francestown, is finishing his first term in the House. Colcombe of Hillsboro; Creighton of Antrim; and Hyland of Francestown, were all first-time candidates.