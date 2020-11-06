Americans continue to wait for the final result of Tuesday’s presidential election, with thumbs across the country having been sufficiently twiddled and knuckles well-cracked in the days since.
But political experts in New Hampshire have a singular message for residents anxiously awaiting the race’s outcome: Be patient.
Neither President Donald Trump nor former Vice President Joe Biden have earned 270 Electoral College votes as of Friday morning, and the presidential race hinges on several battleground states that have not finished tallying their votes, including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona.
The protracted count in those states is the result of voters’ having cast a record number of absentee ballots this year, according to Michael Welsh, a political science professor at Keene State College.
The U.S. Elections Project, a voting database run by University of Florida Professor Michael McDonald, estimated that more than 65 million Americans — nearly half of all voters this year — cast mail-in ballots after many states eased their requirements for absentee voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.
And as volunteer poll workers nationwide continue to process those ballots, Welsh said people should avoid making inferences about their contents.
“There’s some very close states out there, and you cannot do much more than to trust the people that are counting and give them the time and the space to do it,” he said.
Welsh added that a deluge of public polling before the election, in addition to the drawn-out vote count, contributed to an “emotional rollercoaster” among election watchers, with many expecting substantial Democratic victories that do not appear to have materialized. To avoid further stress, he recommended that people wait for final results before reaching any conclusions.
“Unless you enjoy that kind of mood swinging, it’s best just to relax and let it happen,” he said.
JoAnn Fenton, a member of the Cheshire County Democratic Committee, said she and about 20 other volunteers spent Thursday collecting candidates’ signs from around the county. She was monitoring the news periodically for updates in the presidential race but noted local Democrats’ confidence that Biden will ultimately prevail.
“We keep checking in to see if anything’s changed, but we’re not biting our nails,” Fenton, a Keene resident, said.
Neither Cheshire County Republican Committee Chairwoman Marilyn Huston nor N.H. Republican National Committeewoman Juliana Bergeron could be immediately reached for comment Friday morning.
In New Hampshire, more than 260,000 voters cast absentee ballots, representing 32 percent of the state’s turnout. Since poll workers were allowed to “preprocess” absentee ballots — the state’s term for making sure they were cast lawfully and notifying people whose ballots were rejected — before Election Day, however, most communities reported results that night.
Biden picked up the state’s four electoral votes, but down-ballot Republicans were largely successful, with Gov. Chris Sununu of Newfields coasting to re-election and the GOP capturing majorities in the state Legislature and Executive Council. Those results indicate that many Granite Staters cast ballots for candidates of both parties, Welsh noted.
“I think that Sununu’s popularity doesn’t necessarily translate into popularity for the president,” he said.
Welsh explained that “split-ticket” voting typically increases as public trust in political parties wanes, but added that it may be particularly common in New Hampshire because residents are well-informed about individual candidates.
Andrew Smith, director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, said he was not surprised by the results, explaining that Granite State governors have historically been able to separate themselves from national politics. He argued, however, that state Republicans’ new legislative majorities are the result of favorably drawn political districts, rather than convincing electoral margins statewide.
Noting that the relaxed absentee-voting requirements this year were due to emergency order rather than a new state law, Smith said GOP lawmakers may be hesitant to codify those changes.
But Welsh predicted state officials will look to improve absentee voting and perhaps even make permanent its expanded accessibility, noting that mail-in ballots are rarely fraudulent and draw greater participation.
“It’s not wrong for people to sit down and talk to each other as they’ve got the ballot in front of them and maybe they’re confronting some of the … choices for the first time,” he said.
With all ballots now cast and many, including those that will decide the presidency, still being tabulated, Smith echoed Welsh’s calls for patience.
“Don’t get glued to the screen and watch the results,” he said. “They will eventually come in, and there’s nothing you can do by watching them that is going to influence what the ultimate results are, other than make you stressed out.”