MARLBOROUGH — Voters decided a contested school board race Tuesday, in addition to electing other school-district officers.
With 107 votes, Mark Polifrone won a one-year seat on the school board. His opponent, Edward Bryans, received 20.
In a separate, uncontested race, Casper Bemis and Joyce Puleo won three-year terms on the board.
Also elected without opposition were Robert E. Harris for a two-year term as moderator, Susan A. Bemis for a two-year term as clerk and Barbara “Bonnie” Johnson for a two-year term as treasurer.