RANDOLPH, Vt. — A 48-year-old woman is accused of stabbing a man at a Randolph home and then kicking and spitting at deputies while claiming she had the coronavirus, according to the Orange County sheriff.
Lisa Lumbra of Randolph was charged with felony aggravated domestic assault, assault on law enforcement, and unlawful mischief after the incident on May 20.
Police were called just after 10 p.m. to 10 Hale St., according to a news release. They found a 45-year-old man with a stab wound, and Lumbra holding a kitchen knife, they said. Medical personnel treated the man while deputies took Lumbra into custody.
At the station, Lumbra kicked and spit at officers and told them she had the coronavirus, the news release said.
— Valley News of Lebanon