UPDATE: N.H. State Police said Sunday morning that Breglia has been located and is safe, after they received several tips from the public.
N.H. State Police are looking for a local woman who was last seen Monday in Keene.
Tyna Breglia, 41, is homeless, and her friends and family have told police that they have not heard from her for nearly a week and are concerned for her welfare.
Breglia is white, 5 feet tall and about 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is not believed to be operating a motor vehicle and it is not known what clothing she might be wearing.
State Police have asked that members of the public who have information about Breglia's whereabouts contact N.H. State Police Troop C at 358-3333.