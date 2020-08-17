MARLBOROUGH — Police say they arrested a town resident early Saturday morning after a report that she shot a firearm during an argument with her boyfriend.
Marlborough police charged Robin Cornelius, 49, with felonious domestic violence criminal threatening.
Marlborough Police Chief Christopher Lyons said Monday morning that police arrived at the boyfriend’s residence at 52 Summer St. just after 6 a.m. Saturday.
The firearm was discharged before police got there, Lyons said, and the incident resulted in no injuries.
Cornelius will be arraigned Monday morning in 8th Circuit Court District Division in Keene, according to Lyons.