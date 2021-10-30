WINCHESTER — County prosecutors have accused a town resident of stealing funds from the Winchester Pickle Festival last year, saying she took $9,400 from the festival’s bank account.
Annette Mullins, 34, was indicted last month in Cheshire County Superior Court on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and credit card fraud, in connection with those allegations. A county grand jury opted to issue those charges, both felonies, after hearing from prosecutors.
Mullins, the daughter of pickle festival treasurer Miriam Johnson, told police last November that she’d taken information from the festival’s debit card and used it to withdraw cash from that account many times, Assistant County Attorney David Jenkins said in a recent court filing.
Mullins told police she’d obtained the debit-card information when her mother went into a store alone, leaving Mullins and the card in Johnson’s vehicle, according to Jenkins.
Pickle festival bank records indicate that Mullins used Cash App, a mobile money-transfer service, to withdraw funds from that account 22 times between Sept. 28, 2020, and Oct. 26, 2020, he told the court. Credits into her bank account and a Cash App account she owned — records of which Winchester police seized — were consistent with those withdrawals, Jenkins said.
Pickle festival President Kevin Bazan told The Sentinel on Thursday that the bank reimbursed every dollar Mullins is accused of taking. He said the missing money had no effect on the annual festival, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returned to downtown Winchester last month for its 23rd edition.
Bazan, who in September called the pickle festival a “positive community event,” declined to comment further on the allegations against Mullins.
“As soon as the bank reimbursed the money, I moved on,” he said.
Bazan learned of the missing funds shortly before meeting with other event organizers in October 2020, the recent court filing states.
After conducting an annual audit of the festival’s finances, Johnson had told him that its bank account had approximately $3,000, according to Jenkins. Bazan estimated, however, that the account should have had about four times that amount because that year’s event had been canceled, Jenkins said.
Johnson told Bazan that she believed Mullins had obtained access to the festival’s bank account and was transferring cash to her private account, the court filing states. Bazan then reported the missing money to Winchester police.
An arraignment in Mullins’ criminal case, initially scheduled for Thursday, was canceled. She was granted personal recognizance bail the same day.
Neither Jenkins nor Mullins’ attorney, Sarah Carter of the N.H. Public Defender’s office, could be immediately reached Friday for more information.