A Westmoreland man has been indicted on felony assault charges after police allege he hit another man with a blunt object, smashed his truck window and slashed his tire in January.
Charles Rudolph, 33, faces felony charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree assault with extreme indifference, according to court documents. He also faces misdemeanor charges: two counts of simple assault, two counts of criminal threatening and two counts of criminal mischief.
N.H. State Trooper Robert Stevens wrote in an affidavit filed in Cheshire County Superior Court that police responded to a call reporting an assault in Westmoreland on Jan. 4 and found a man, Alex Bell, with a severe laceration to his head that required stitches.
Nearby, police discovered a silver F-150 pickup truck with a smashed driver’s-side window, a flat tire, and droplets of blood in and around the vehicle, Stevens wrote. Bell later told police that Rudolph had knocked on his truck window and said “get out” and “I’m going to pop your tires” before smashing the window with a blunt object, which was described as a tire iron or pipe, according to the affidavit.
Bell said Rudolph then reached in the broken window and punched him as Rebecca Cormier, who was in the passenger seat, exited the vehicle and confronted Rudolph, Stevens wrote in the court documents. Cormier told police she scratched and poked at Rudolph’s eyes to defend Bell, the affidavit states.
Bell, who knew Rudolph, told police that after Rudolph drove off, he discovered that the tire of his truck had been slashed and bent down to check it out, Stevens wrote. Bell said Rudolph then returned in his vehicle and hit him with the tire iron or pipe — at which point Rudolph fled after Cormier threw a Yeti mug at him, the court documents state.
In an interview with police, Rudolph said Bell and Cormier jumped him and he didn’t call 911 “because I handle things myself,” Stevens wrote. He denied using a blunt object and declined to say who initiated the fight, police said in court documents.
Rudolph was ordered held without bail. He was arraigned in court on Jan 28.