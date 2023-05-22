Marie Covey, of Stratton, Vt., was struck by a log past the end of Sheila Avenue around 10 a.m. Friday, rendering her unconscious and not breathing, Chesterfield Police Chief Duane Chickering said in the release.
The Chesterfield police and fire departments and Rescue Inc. arrived at the scene around 10:05 a.m., Chickering said. When first responders arrived, they continued life-saving efforts, but ultimately pronounced Covey dead at the scene, according to the release.
“Our preliminary investigation revealed that Marie Covey was using a chainsaw when a portion of the tree separated and struck her causing blunt force trauma,” Chickering wrote in the release.
Chickering could not immediately be reached for further information Monday morning.
The incident remains under investigation by Chesterfield police as well as the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which conducts workplace incident investigations. The release from Chesterfield police does not specify with whom Covey was working at the time of the incident. An officer at the scene Friday said others were at the scene at the time, but were not injured.
An OSHA spokesperson could not immediately provide more information Monday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.
