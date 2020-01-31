PETERBOROUGH — A vandalism spree early Thursday morning left mailboxes throughout town damaged or destroyed, according to police.
As of about noon, Peterborough Police Chief Scott Guinard said his department had identified close to 20 mailboxes, and the calls were still coming in.
Guinard said the vandalism began shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday. Police have identified four male suspects — three juveniles and an adult — who were traveling in the same vehicle that night, according to Guinard. He said charges are likely to be filed.
Guinard said the vandals kicked and shoved the mailboxes. Some were damaged to the point of needing to be replaced, he said, while others were just knocked down.
Anyone whose mailbox was damaged can report it to police at 924-8050.