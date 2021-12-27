A UPS worker in Keene is suspected of having stolen a rifle that never arrived at its final shipping destination, police say.
The employee didn’t show up for work two days after the gun had been checked into the UPS facility at 39 Cornwell Drive, according to Keene police Sgt. Collin Zamore. He said he did not know the rifle’s intended destination.
A UPS manager told police about the missing rifle — made by the Connecticut-based firearms manufacturer Sturm, Ruger & Company — on Thursday, Zamore said. The manager didn’t specify when the gun had arrived at the company’s local facility but said it never arrived at its final destination, according to Zamore.
Keene police are still investigating the incident, he said. No arrest had been made as of Sunday.