Two safety officers went to the hospital Sunday with gunshot wounds after one accidentally fired a gun at the other at the shooting range on Ferry Brook Road, Keene police said.
Officers responded to the range, run by the Cheshire County Shooting Sports Education Foundation, at about 11:40 a.m., according to Keene police Sgt. Collin L. Zamore.
One safety officer apparently attempted to give a demonstration using a dummy weapon, Zamore said, but grabbed a real firearm by mistake. The person fired the gun while their hand was in front of it, according to Zamore, and the bullet traveled through their hand and into the abdomen of a second safety officer.
Zamore declined to release their names, citing privacy concerns, and did not specify their genders.
He said people at the range administered first aid until Keene police and fire personnel arrived. Both safety officers were taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, though Zamore did not know the extent of their injuries.
The gun range foundation's general manager, Peter Crowell, and board chairman, Mike Hagan, were not immediately reachable for comment Sunday evening.