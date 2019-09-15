Two safety officers went to the hospital Sunday with gunshot wounds after one accidentally fired a gun at the other at an event at the shooting range on Ferry Brook Road, Keene police said.
Officers responded to the range, run by the Cheshire County Shooting Sports Education Foundation, at about 11:40 a.m., according to Keene police Sgt. Collin L. Zamore.
One safety officer apparently attempted to give a demonstration using a dummy weapon, Zamore said, but grabbed a real firearm by mistake. The man fired the gun while his hand was in front of it, according to Zamore, and the bullet traveled through his hand and into the abdomen of a second safety officer.
Zamore confirmed both men were at the range for the 2019 Annual Cheshire County Republican Shoot, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Cheshire County Republican Committee's website.
Zamore declined to release the men's names, pending more information on their medical condition and assurance family has been notified of the incident.
He said people at the range administered first aid until Keene police and fire personnel arrived. Both safety officers were taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, though Zamore did not know the extent of their injuries.
The gun range foundation's general manager, Peter Crowell, and board chairman, Mike Hagan, were not immediately reachable for comment Sunday evening.
The article has been edited to more accurately reflect Zamore's reason for declining to release the men's names.