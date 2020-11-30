WINCHESTER — A pickup truck reported stolen Friday night was found destroyed the next morning after it had apparently been set on fire, according to Winchester police.
The truck, a white 2005 Ford F-250, was allegedly stolen from a home on Howard Street sometime after 11 p.m. on Friday, Detective Sgt. Michael Carrier said in a news release.
The truck's owner is believed to have left the keys in the vehicle before it was taken, Carrier said in an interview Monday.
Police were alerted by a resident to the burned-out vehicle about 20 feet off Old Spofford Road on Saturday morning, Carrier said. They contacted its owner after recovering a license plate from the wreckage.
Police did not have a suspect in the incident as of Tuesday morning.
The truck's owner is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for the theft and arson, police said. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Carrier at 239-4814.